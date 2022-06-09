(WSYR-TV) — Live in the City of Syracuse, love basketball, and want a chance to win $10,000? Well, the Syracuse Housing Authority’s $10k Youth Basketball Tournament is making its return next month.

July 23 and 30, Wilson Park will play host to the tournament at 10 a.m. Syracuse ITC will be backup host if it rains.

Along with the prize money, the tournament hopes to give participants an alternative pathway away from destructive behavior and prevent youth violence. There will be mandatory classes and training in finance, health and wellness, and job preparation on July 16 at 10 a.m.

Registration begins June 20 and runs through July 8. All players must live in the City of Syracuse. Official rules can be found at the tournament’s website.

For more information, call 315-383-3171.