(WSYR-TV) — You’re a lucky charm! The Syracuse Irish Festival returns to Clinton Square Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, with free admission!
Below is information on entertainment for the fun-filled weekend presented by Guinness and Kilbeggan!
Friday, September 9, 2022
Kilbeggan Stage
- 5 p.m. – Billy Delaney
- 6:15 p.m. – Attractive Nuisance
- 7:10 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance
- 7:40 p.m. – The Elders
- 9 p.m. – Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance
- 9:30 p.m. – Enter The Haggis
Traditional Stage
- 4 p.m. – Quigsy and the Bird
- 5 p.m. – Blarney Rebel Band
- 6:20 p.m. – Connla
- 7:30 p.m. – Shane Hennessy
- 9 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance
- 9:20 p.m. – Ashley Davis Band
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Kilbeggan Stage
- 11 a.m. – Irish Mass
- 12 p.m. – The Great Syracuse Irish Session
- 3 p.m. – Joe Davoli
- 4:15 p.m. – Shane Henessy*
- 5:15 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance*
- 5:35 p.m. – The Public House*
- 6:40 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance
- 7 p.m. – The Causeway Giants
- 8 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance
- 8:20 p.m. – Enter The Haggis
- 9:30 p.m. – Open: Presentations
- 10 p.m. – The Elders
*The Elton John Happy Hour!
Traditional Stage
- 3 p.m. – Kilgore McTrouts
- 4 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance
- 4:20 p.m. – House of Hamill
- 5:30 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance
- 5:50 p.m. – Neil Emberg & Hadrian’s Wall
- 7 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance
- 7:20 p.m. – Ashely Davis Band
- 8:50 p.m. – Connla
For more information about musical performances, entertainment, and the festival, visit their website, here.