(WSYR-TV) — You’re a lucky charm! The Syracuse Irish Festival returns to Clinton Square Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, with free admission!

Below is information on entertainment for the fun-filled weekend presented by Guinness and Kilbeggan!

Friday, September 9, 2022

Kilbeggan Stage

  • 5 p.m. – Billy Delaney
  • 6:15 p.m. – Attractive Nuisance
  • 7:10 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance
  • 7:40 p.m. – The Elders
  • 9 p.m. – Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance
  • 9:30 p.m. – Enter The Haggis

Traditional Stage

  • 4 p.m. – Quigsy and the Bird
  • 5 p.m. – Blarney Rebel Band
  • 6:20 p.m. – Connla
  • 7:30 p.m. – Shane Hennessy
  • 9 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance
  • 9:20 p.m. – Ashley Davis Band

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Kilbeggan Stage

  • 11 a.m. – Irish Mass
  • 12 p.m. – The Great Syracuse Irish Session
  • 3 p.m. – Joe Davoli
  • 4:15 p.m. – Shane Henessy*
  • 5:15 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance*
  • 5:35 p.m. – The Public House*
  • 6:40 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance
  • 7 p.m. – The Causeway Giants
  • 8 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance
  • 8:20 p.m. – Enter The Haggis
  • 9:30 p.m. – Open: Presentations
  • 10 p.m. – The Elders

*The Elton John Happy Hour!

Traditional Stage

  • 3 p.m. – Kilgore McTrouts
  • 4 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance
  • 4:20 p.m. – House of Hamill
  • 5:30 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance
  • 5:50 p.m. – Neil Emberg & Hadrian’s Wall
  • 7 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance
  • 7:20 p.m. – Ashely Davis Band
  • 8:50 p.m. – Connla

For more information about musical performances, entertainment, and the festival, visit their website, here.