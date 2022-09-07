(WSYR-TV) — You’re a lucky charm! The Syracuse Irish Festival returns to Clinton Square Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, with free admission!

Below is information on entertainment for the fun-filled weekend presented by Guinness and Kilbeggan!

Friday, September 9, 2022

Kilbeggan Stage 5 p.m. – Billy Delaney

6:15 p.m. – Attractive Nuisance

7:10 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance

7:40 p.m. – The Elders

9 p.m. – Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance

9:30 p.m. – Enter The Haggis Traditional Stage 4 p.m. – Quigsy and the Bird

5 p.m. – Blarney Rebel Band

6:20 p.m. – Connla

7:30 p.m. – Shane Hennessy

9 p.m. – Francis Academy of Irish Dance

9:20 p.m. – Ashley Davis Band

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Kilbeggan Stage 11 a.m. – Irish Mass

12 p.m. – The Great Syracuse Irish Session

3 p.m. – Joe Davoli

4:15 p.m. – Shane Henessy*

5:15 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance*

5:35 p.m. – The Public House*

6:40 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance

7 p.m. – The Causeway Giants

8 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance

8:20 p.m. – Enter The Haggis

9:30 p.m. – Open: Presentations

10 p.m. – The Elders *The Elton John Happy Hour! Traditional Stage 3 p.m. – Kilgore McTrouts

4 p.m. – McDonald School of Irish Dance

4:20 p.m. – House of Hamill

5:30 p.m. – Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance

5:50 p.m. – Neil Emberg & Hadrian’s Wall

7 p.m. – Johnston School of Irish Dance

7:20 p.m. – Ashely Davis Band

8:50 p.m. – Connla

For more information about musical performances, entertainment, and the festival, visit their website, here.