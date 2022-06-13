SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hungry or thirsty? Hopefully you have an appetite, because Syracuse is getting its first food truck park and beer hall this fall.

“Harvey’s Garden,” named after Harvey Baldwin, the first mayor of Syracuse, will open at 1200 E. Water Street. The location is currently a vacant warehouse.

Harvey’s Garden will have outdoor seating, lawn games, and space for three food trucks — in addition to a 6,000 square foot indoor beer hall. The beer hall, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Green, will have Syracuse’s first self-pouring tap wall.

“We hope that Harvey’s Garden will be a place where people of all races, income levels and political ideologies can come together as one community and enjoy great locally made food and drinks,” said Green.

Green, the business’s primary owner, will partner with friend Kevin Joy and Syracuse Food Truck Association President Nick Sanford to bring the space to life.

Check out the PDF below to see some of the space renderings by in-ARCHITECTS.