As of 1 pm Sunday afternoon, Syracuse had reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.

Record have been kept in Syracuse since 1902.

With enough sun the next couple of hours, we could make it a bit higher, perhaps even breaking the November record.

This follows a record high of 77° on Saturday along with a record high low temperature of 63°. The old record was 57° in 1948.

A cold front moves through Central New York this afternoon with some showers and even some thunder. This front brings an end to the unusual, record warmth of the past few days.

While temperatures drop this evening, we expect another record high low temperature to be broken for Sunday as long as we don’t go below 55 F before midnight.