Syracuse kindergarten teacher uses Facebook Live to read to kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day off from school late last week led to the creation of a new tradition for a teacher in the Syracuse City School District.

Tiffany Gratine was at home with her own kids last Friday when she got an idea. School was closed, so her students didn’t get their daily story time.

Using the live video feature on Facebook, Gratine started a video in a private group for her students parents, and started reading.

It wasn’t until Monday that Gratine learned how popular the video became.

“When we came back to school, we had one of my little guys grandparents pick him up from school and she said ‘Mrs. Gratin we all sat down and really enjoyed listening to the story that you read on Facebook on Friday,'” she said.

The post was supposed to be a one-time thing for the snow day, but it has become a tradition. Gratine has been on Facebook each night this week with her kids watching.

Gratine says story time will continue as long as her students and their parents are willing to watch.

“This is their first school experience so I try my hardest to make it an excellent year. Something they are going to remember,” she said. “I remember my Kindergarten teacher. I remember my kindergarten experience and it was the best which is why I wanted to become a kindergarten teacher.”

