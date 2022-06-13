(WSYR-TV) — The New York Attorney General Letitia James wrapped up an eight-month lawsuit against Syracuse landlord John Kiggins and Endzone Properties, Inc., and has banned him from owning or renting rental properties in New York State.

According to the AG, Kiggins failed to protect local children from lead hazards. They say at least 18 children on 17 different properties had lead poisoning.

“Lead paint exposure is a dangerous scourge on New York’s communities that disproportionately impacts our Black and brown children,” said Attorney General James. “All too often, unprincipled landlords like Endzone disregard their duty to ensure their properties are free of lead hazards and its harms. I am holding Endzone fully accountable for their deplorable and illegal actions, and I will continue to use the full force of my office to uphold the laws that protect our children from lead poisoning.”

The lawsuit uncovered that Kiggins and Endzone either failed to provide required lead paint hazard disclosures or provided deceptive disclosures.

Kiggins will also be required to pay $215,000, which will help prevent children from exposure to lead paint or will help those already affected.

“The message is clear: Landlords who repeatedly put children and families at risk of lead poisoning are not welcome in the City of Syracuse. I thank Attorney General James and our partners at Onondaga County for helping us put a stop to the bad practices of John Kiggins and Endzone Properties once and for all,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh via a press release from AG. “We need the ongoing assistance of every level of government to protect tenants from property owners who aren’t addressing lead hazards. There is no looking the other way. The futures of our children are at stake.”

The AG’s office says they began investigating Kiggins in 2020. They found that over a six-year period, 18 children were found to have had lead poisoning at 17 of Endzone’s 89 properties. 32 Endzone properties were found to have paint coming off the walls and were flagged by Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse.

This is not the first time Kiggins has been in trouble. According to NewsChannel 9 archives, Kiggins was in jail in 2007 for renting unfit apartments.

“Addressing the issue of lead in our community is one that my administration has made a top priority. Whether it be our local executive order that withholds rent payments to landlords knowingly exposing their tenants to lead or investing millions of dollars in lead remediation just in 2022, Onondaga County is fully committed truly solving the lead issue plaguing our community,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon via a press release from AG. “In order to be truly successful, however, we need partners and Attorney General James has been a reliable partner in our fight against lead poisoning and holding landlords accountable. This agreement with Endzone Properties is proof of that collaboration, and I thank the attorney general and her team for their partnership in this effort.”

According to Dr. Travis Hobart, a pediatrician and medical director of the Central/Eastern NY Lead Poisoning Resource Center, kids’ brain development suffers when exposed to lead. The problem is even more prevalent in the inner city with low-income families. The AG’s office says that since 2012, 87% of all lead poisoned children in Onondaga County, with black children twice as likely as white children to experience lead poisoning.