SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local, county and state leaders are suing a landlord of apartments in Syracuse, accusing him of hundreds of lead safety violations and poisoning 11 children who lived in his properties.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the State Attorney General, Onondaga County and City of Syracuse together allege Todd Hobbs, owner of TLH Holdings LLC and TLH Properties LLC, for 413 violations at 19 different properties.

Hobbs owns at least 62 properties with at least 91 units in the Syracuse area, primarily rented by low-income families of color, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is demanding Hobbs pays thousands of dollars in penalties and restitution to the impacted families, inspect every unit on a regular basis and fix all unsafe lead-related exposures.

“By failing to properly address lead paint hazards, Todd Hobbs betrayed his tenants’ trust and put families’ health and well-being in danger,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement released to NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “We will not accept property owners profiting while children and families suffer from lead poisoning. With the help of Onondaga County and the state, we will keep going after dangerous landlords to protect our most vulnerable.”

Properties Owned by Todd Hobbs

102-104 Loehr Ave. 104 Fenton St. 108 Schneider St. 115 Delong Ave. 115 White St. 128 Wiman Ave. 133 Hobart Ave. 147 Coolidge Ave. 166 Hope Ave. 184 W Matson Ave. 190 Hope Ave. 201 Fillmore Ave. 214 Fitch St. 219 Grand Ave. 232 Seneca St. 236-238 Webster Ave. 258-260 W Brighton Ave. 310 W Pleasant Ave. 319 Bellevue Ave. 328-330 Baker Ave. 334-336 Fitch St. 345-347 W Kennedy St. 411 Carbon St. 416 Shonnard St. 416 W Brighton Ave. 460 Shonnard St. 503 W Lafayette Ave. 614 Hawley Ave. 1204 N State St. 3514 S Salina St. 56 Salina St. Source: Lawsuit Sold Since 2020 102 Herriman St. 104 Lydell St. 105 Steuben St. 112 Elk St. 116 Alexander Ave. 130 Baldwin Ave. 138-140 Glenwood Ave. 139 Peck Ave. 142 W Ostrander Ave. 147 Clyde Ave. 156 W Newell St. 178 Anderson Ave. 207 Apple St. 220 Gere Ave. 221-223 McLennan Ave. 224 Sabine St. 231 Grand Ave. 231 Hier Ave. 237 McKinley Ave. 321-325 Bellevue Ave. 369-371 W Kennedy St. 411 Bradley St. 424 Shonnard St. 4440 S Salina St. 524 Carbon St. 616-618 Richmond Ave. 716-718 Pond St. 922-924 Onondaga Ave. 310 Pleasant Ave. 613 Montrose Ave. 6210 Bradford Rd. Source: Lawsuit

