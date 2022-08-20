(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 20 in Clinton Square! The festival runs from 12-9 p.m. and will include music, food, vendors, and contests.

Presented by CNY Latino and Nosotros Radio, the Syracuse Latino Festival is a time when people can come together to celebrate Syracuse’s vibrant Latin cultures through merengue, reggaeton, bachata, and salsa music. Furthermore, there will be folk art and crafts, Domino’s contests, and authentic Latin American food.

Live performances include:

Giro Lopez

Banda Light

Yana and Friends

Memo24

Aaron Ruiz

Combo Boricua y Una Cubana

La Joven Guardia

Ailanees Leon

Edgar Pagan

DJ JHanssi

United Street Band

Sonidos de Vida

Eliezel

For more information, click here.