(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 20 in Clinton Square! The festival runs from 12-9 p.m. and will include music, food, vendors, and contests.
Presented by CNY Latino and Nosotros Radio, the Syracuse Latino Festival is a time when people can come together to celebrate Syracuse’s vibrant Latin cultures through merengue, reggaeton, bachata, and salsa music. Furthermore, there will be folk art and crafts, Domino’s contests, and authentic Latin American food.
Live performances include:
- Giro Lopez
- Banda Light
- Yana and Friends
- Memo24
- Aaron Ruiz
- Combo Boricua y Una Cubana
- La Joven Guardia
- Ailanees Leon
- Edgar Pagan
- DJ JHanssi
- United Street Band
- Sonidos de Vida
- Eliezel
