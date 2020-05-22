Syracuse launching curbside pickup parking Downtown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Wednesday, May 27, Downtown Syracuse will test a curbside pickup pilot program in Armory and Hanover Squares.

“The curbside and in-store pickup or drop-off requirement due to COVID-19 creates opportunities and challenges for restaurants and retail stores. We can creatively use our right-of-way to help city businesses adapt and be more competitive in a rapidly changing economic climate,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “Shoppers and diners will be able to order their items and complete their pickups in designated areas without being concerned about a parking ticket. We hope it works for businesses and customers and are prepared to expand it to other parts of the City.”

Short-term parking will be allowed in designated areas of the 100 block of East Genesee Street in Hanover Square and the 300 block of South Franklin Street in Armory Square.

Special signage will be posted and parking meter requirements in those designated areas will be suspended.

If the test is successful, Mayor Walsh says the city will expand it to other areas.

