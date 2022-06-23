(WSYR-TV) — PTSD Awareness Day is June 27 and Syracuse University says their law students see the challenges and hardships local veterans face from PTSD as they work at the Betty and Michael D. Wohl Veterans Legal Clinic (VLC).

Syracuse law students are able to represent real clients through the VLC, who seek benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and gain an understanding of how to interact with government agencies and understand military culture.

“We help veterans identify mental health issues and encourage them to seek treatment while also connecting them with health care and compensation,” says Executive Director of the VLC, retired U.S. Army Lt Col., Beth Kubala. “Hands-on experiential training through opportunities like the Veterans Legal Clinic help law school students apply what they’re learning and also result in positive outcomes for real clients – and many are adapting to doing the representation and hearing remotely.”