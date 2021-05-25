“Community in crisis”: Syracuse leaders mourn teens killed and speak out on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a matter of three days in the City of Syracuse, two teens have been killed, and the suspects charged in their deaths were also teens.

“We are burying our children. That is not normal. Community, we need you. We need your help. We need you to stand with us. We need you to help us save our children,” said Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson.

Long before her work at City Hall, Hudson was in the community addressing this issue. Hudson has lost a loved one to violence, so this is personal. To help others she co-founded the group Mothers Against Gun Violence.

“I’ve gone to over a hundred funerals and hundreds of wakes.” Hudson added, “It’s not normal to see the pain that these mothers and these fathers and these siblings leave behind. That’s not normal.”

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, someone who was by Hudson’s side Tuesday and has been over the years working to address violence in other issues, also spoke out. “Another child is dead and another child’s life has been changed for the rest of her life,” Owens said.

Through her tears, Owens said her responsibility and priority is to care for the community as a whole and she encouraged everyone else to do the same. “I’m just overwhelmed right now with grief, but I’ll never give up the fight,” Owens said, “So Helen put out the call. And we’re prepared to meet you at that call.”

With that she was met with an embrace from Hudson. They know first hand the magnitude of the trauma many families are facing. Again, that call was for the community to help them help Syracuse heal.

If you have other ideas to address the violence the Mayor, Police Chief and Common Council President and Deputy Mayor said they want to hear from you. Email ideas to

Mayor@syrgov.net.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.