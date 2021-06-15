Syracuse leaders cut ribbon on brand new dog park Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse held a grand opening of Carm’s Dog House Dog Park complete with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. 

The new installment, located in Ormand Spencer Park at 1146 East Water Street, features separate areas for small and large dogs, benches and waste stations. 

The ribbon cutting took place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Among those in attendance were Mayor Ben Walsh, Syracuse Common Council members, park officials, community donors, SPD Dog control officers, and Carmen Cesta, owner of Carm’s Dog House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area