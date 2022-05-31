SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The office of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh confirms to NewsChannel 9 he was not invited to join a state-wide gathering of mayors related to the topic of reducing gun violence in New York.

A spokesperson for Mayor Walsh says: “We would have made sure the mayor was there.”

A website developed for Gun Violence Awareness Month, which is June, touts a “statewide press conference” that happened Tuesday morning.

It included mayors of Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, Mount Vernon, Niagara Falls, Dunkirk and Yonkers and the Westchester County Executive.

The press conference was billed as seven mayors jointly releasing a “four-year coordinated effort” to address gun violence in their cities.

The list includes mayors of New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Niagara Falls, Dunkirk and Mount Vernon.

The City of Syracuse was included in none of it.

It’s not easy to find out who organized the event or coordinated the plan, but the stream appears to be hosted by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Mayor Brown’s office to find out why the Syracuse Mayor wasn’t included.

All those apparently included are registered Democrats. Mayor Walsh, an independent, isn’t affiliated with a political party.