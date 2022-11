SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St.

The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe.

As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will be closed at the intersection.

Some residents will be left without water during the repair others may experience reduced pressure.

Residents who may need further services may call 211.