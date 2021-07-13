Syracuse looking for public’s help in surveillance technology decision

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is looking for the public’s help in deciding which technological avenue to go.

The city has a choice between the use of tethered unmanned aerial systems deployed in emergency situations and remote cameras and sensors to monitor illegal dumping at vacant lots.

They’re asking citizens to fill out an online form before the city debates the topic Tuesday, July 27.

In a release, the city sent descriptions of the two technologies below:

Tethered UAS

Tethered devices launch to give public safety responders situational awareness on major incidents like fatal crashes, train derailments, endangered missing persons, mass shootings, or barricaded individuals. They can also provide public safety awareness at large public gatherings or events. The devices, manufactured by Fotokite, only go up and down and have no horizontal capabilities.

Devices provide photography and video

Use will be subject to applicable regulatory and legal restrictions, i.e. Federal Aviation Administration rules governing airspace requirements and U.S. Constitution Fourth Amendment right to privacy

Devices will be launched only when circumstances require situational awareness

Vacant Lot Monitoring

Monitoring uses cameras and sensors mounted on street lights or utility poles to monitor City-owned vacant lots where illegal dumping is a recurring problem. The pilot program is part of the City of Syracuse Smart City initiative in partnership with the New York Power Authority. It is being reviewed by the advisory group because equipment could capture images of people or vehicles which pass within the camera’s field of view.

Comparative analytics use images over time to identify changes at the site. Notifications will be sent if there are changes indicating illegal dumping.

Department of Public Works staff will have access to review photos after an illegal dumping notification.

Proposed for use at five initial sites; the program could be expanded, if effective.

Questions regarding the review can be directed to Amanda Darcangelo in the Office of Accountability, Performance, and Innovation at adarcangelo@syrgov.net.