Syracuse man a person of interest following Wednesday’s Washington, D.C. violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that a Syracuse man is a person of interest wanted by the FBI after Wednesday’s violence in Washington, D.C.
A lawyer has confirmed that ALbert Ciarpelli, 65, is the man seen on the right of the wanted poster from the Washington Metroplitan Police.
Dozens of people have already been arrested following Wednesday’s violence.
