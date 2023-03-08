SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he assaulted his child’s mother and put the child in danger.

Syracuse Police officer were called to 115 East Brighton Avenue, for a physical domestic complaint Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 30-year-old woman who told police that she had been assaulted by her child’s father.

At that time, information was learned that the child’s father, 33-year-old Alexander Ortiz of Syracuse, was inside the house with the baby and armed with a knife.

Once Syracuse Police Officers entered the house, they say they found Ortiz in the dining room near a bedroom in the back of the house holding his baby in his left hand and a large kitchen knife in his right hand.

Despite several commands from the police officers, investigators say Ortiz refused to drop the knife or release the baby and stated numerous times that the police officers had to kill him.

Eventually, the officers convinced Ortiz to release the baby and that’s when Ortiz then ran into a bedroom with the knife and shut the door.

The police left the house with the baby and facilitated a medical evaluation afterward.

Once Ortiz ran to the bathroom with the knife, members of Syracuse Police Department Emergency Response Team arrived at the house and began negotiations with him.

After several hours, Ortiz left the house and was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

The 30-year-old female victim was treated for minor injuries and the baby was found to be unharmed. Both the mother and baby were transported to University Hospital for additional evaluation.

Alexander Ortiz was Transported to the Onondaga Justice Center, where he was lodged on the following New York State Penal Law Charges:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Harassment in the Second Degree

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website located at https://www.syr.gov/police by utilizing the tip411 service.

To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab. We at the Syracuse Police Department would like to thank the community in advance for any and all assistance they can provide.

The preliminary and ongoing investigation will continue to evolve as detectives review physical evidence, analyze forensic data, and interview witnesses.

The department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances of this case may transform as the investigation unfolds.