Syracuse man admits attacking postal employee

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 58-year-old Syracuse man Thursday entered a guilty plea in federal court to charges he assaulted a postal service employee.

Daniel J. Tramell admitted that he attacked a postal service letter carrier on April 21 while the letter carrier was delivering mail. The worker suffered an injury to his neck. Earlier in the day Trammell had entered the post office in Franklin Square and shouted at employees and threatened to shoot his letter carrier.

Trammel faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced on January 13 of 2021.

