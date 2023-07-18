SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to 1060 S. Geddes Street for a stabbing call around 10:25 p.m. on July 17.

At the scene, they found a 29-year-old victim who had been stabbed in his arm and midsection.

An investigation has revealed that the victim was stabbed during an incident, at the same location, during a dispute with a 15-year-old male and 13-year-old male, police say.

Both male suspects were arrested and taken to Hillbrook for Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. ​

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.