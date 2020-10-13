Syracuse man arrested after brief traffic pursuit with New York State Police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after a brief traffic pursuit with New York State Police.

On Oct. 12 around 5:20 p.m., troopers stopped a pickup truck on West Corning Avenue in Syracuse for a traffic violation.

During the stop, Lester Weaver, 59, of Syracuse, gave troopers a fake name. When they asked him to exit the vehicle for more questions, he fled the scene.

After a brief traffic pursuit, Weaver pulled into a driveway and would not exit his vehicle, according to State Police.

When troopers tried to remove him, he still resisted. They later issued a taser, which is when Weaver was taken into custody without further incident.

State Police arrested Weaver for the following charges:

  • Criminal impersonation in the second degree
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree

He was processed at SP North Syracuse and released on appearance tickets.

