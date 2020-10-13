Syracuse man arrested after brief traffic pursuit with New York State Police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after a brief traffic pursuit with New York State Police.

On Oct. 12 around 5:20 p.m., troopers stopped a pickup truck on West Corning Avenue in Syracuse for a traffic violation.

During the stop, Lester Weaver, 59, of Syracuse, gave troopers a fake name. When they asked him to exit the vehicle for more questions, he fled the scene.

After a brief traffic pursuit, Weaver pulled into a driveway and would not exit his vehicle, according to State Police.

When troopers tried to remove him, he still resisted. They later issued a taser, which is when Weaver was taken into custody without further incident.

State Police arrested Weaver for the following charges:

Criminal impersonation in the second degree

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree

He was processed at SP North Syracuse and released on appearance tickets.