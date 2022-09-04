GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday.

New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital for their injuries. New York State Police say they are not life-threatening.

Killins faces the following charges:

Assault 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony Criminal possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, a class “D” felony (two prior felony convictions)

degree, a class “D” felony (two prior felony convictions) Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor (possession of cocaine)

State Police say Killins was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is pending arraignment.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the New York State Fair for comment on this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 online and on the air for updates as we get them.