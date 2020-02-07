Syracuse man arrested after suspected robbery on Midland Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has arrested after a suspected robbery at a market on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the IBB Market on Midland Avenue for a reported robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke with a store employee, who told them that the store had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The officers were able to get a description of the suspect, which lead to stopping someone on Fage Avenue that fit the description.

The suspect was later identified as Tyshant Bachiller, 21, of Syracuse.

According to police, Bachiller was trying to get rid of the proceeds that were stolen from the market and what appeared to be a revolver.

Officers later found that it was not a firearm, but a realistic-looking BB gun.

Bachiller has been charged with robbery in the second degree and was taken to the Justice Center.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected