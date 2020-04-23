Syracuse man arrested, charged after allegedly choking USPS employee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a USPS employee on April 21.

Daniel J. Trammell, 58, was charged on Wednesday after he allegedly entered the Franklin Square Station Post Office and started shouting at the employees. He then threatened to shoot his former letter carrier, according to police.

Trammell left the building and then, about 20 minutes later, attempted to choke his former letter carrier while he was delivering mail.

Trammell is being held until a hearing takes place, according to police.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison, a maximum fine of up to $250,000 and up to 3 years of supervised release.