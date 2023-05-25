FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested by the City of Fulton Police after he allegedly attempted to kidnap and murder a woman after shooting her.

Police arrested 36-year-old Stepfon D. Yarbrough of Syracuse on Thursday after he shot a 35-year-old woman in the chest and threatened her to get in his car outside of Pathfinder Bank on 5 W. First St. S. in Fulton.

On Thursday morning, at 6:51 a.m. the City of Fulton Police were dispatched to Pathfinder Bank for a reported shooting and possible kidnapping.

Members of the Fulton Police, New York State Police, and Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the call and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Police learned that the 35-year-old female victim had been shot in her chest while outside Pathfinder Bank and then allegedly forced at gunpoint to enter Yarbrough’s vehicle.

Yarbrough then allegedly fled the scene with the victim and a short time later, the victim sought treatment at a Syracuse area hospital where she was treated and later released with non life threatening injuries.

Yarbrough was later identified and located in the Town of Salina by members of the New York State Police, where he was arrested.

36-year-old Stepfon D. Yarbrough of Syracuse was charged with the following:

1 count of Attempted Murder 2nd Degree – Class B Felony

1 count of Kidnapping 2nd Degree – Class B Felony

1 count of Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st Degree – Class B Felony

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree – Class C Felony

1 count of Assault 2nd Degree – Class D Felony

Yarbrough was later transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

According to the City of Fulton Police, this was believed to be an isolated incident between persons known to one another, and there is no threat to the general public.