Syracuse man arrested for breaking into home, fighting homeowner

TOWN OF ONONDAGA (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is under arrest for attempted robbery after breaking into a man’s home and then running away.

On Sunday, March 8th, around 8:15 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home burglary in progress on Split Rock Road in the Town of Onondaga.

The male homeowner found a person wearing a mask in the home. The two men fought for several minutes before the suspect left the residence on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Arriving patrol units, including a K-9 unit, set up a perimeter while Air1 checked from above utilizing the infrared camera and night vision goggles.

The suspect was quickly found hiding under some brush. The aircrew directed the ground units to the suspect’s location where he was taken into custody. Air1 then directed the ground units out of the woods where the suspect was positively identified by the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the attack and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Nabil Shehadeh, 55, of Syracuse. He was charged with burglary in the 1st degree, attempted robbery in the 1st degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

Shehadeh is currently being held in the Justice Center where he is awaiting arraignment.