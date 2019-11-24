Syracuse man arrested for DWI after driving into home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Syracuse man has been arrested for DWI after driving into a home on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Syracuse Police Department told NewsChannel 9, officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street at 2:05 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

During the investigation, officers learned Gedion Haile, 49, of Syracuse, was driving through the parking lot of Franklin School before driving down Park Street and hitting a home.

Haile got out of his car and left the accident, but a short time later officers were able to arrest him nearby.

A 40-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for unknown injuries.

Haile was arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failing to use designated lane.