Syracuse man arrested for DWI after driving into home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Syracuse man has been arrested for DWI after driving into a home on Sunday morning.
A spokesperson with the Syracuse Police Department told NewsChannel 9, officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street at 2:05 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision involving a structure.
During the investigation, officers learned Gedion Haile, 49, of Syracuse, was driving through the parking lot of Franklin School before driving down Park Street and hitting a home.
Haile got out of his car and left the accident, but a short time later officers were able to arrest him nearby.
A 40-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for unknown injuries.
Haile was arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failing to use designated lane.
