(WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old Syracuse man has been arrested for having a gun on the school grounds of Hunnington School on Sunnycrest Road, according to the Syracuse Police.

Monday, May 30, around 4:40 p.m., police say they arrived at Hunnington to investigate a social media video that showed a man with a gun in the school’s parking lot on May 29 around 12:30 a.m. SPD said the man, Joshua Williams, was talking with a group of people with a semi-automatic rifle in his possession. They say he did not point the rifle at anyone, and no one present at the time of the recording called police.

They believe he was there to “address quality of life issues taking place at the school property after hours, to include people congregating, loud music, and fireworks.”

Thursday, June 2, Williams was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds. Through a search warrant, police say they also secured the weapon. SPD says they are “seeking an extreme risk protection order that, if authorized by a judge, would prevent the future possession or purchase of firearms by the suspect,” according to a press release sent by the police department.