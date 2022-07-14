(WSYR-TV) — A 40-year-old man, Neil W. Ashley, from Syracuse, N.Y., was arrested for Kidnapping in the 2nd degree, a class “B” felony, according to New York State Police.

Police say Ashley showed up at a 31-year-old man’s house in Pennellville, N.Y. and forced him out of his house and into a vehicle. The victim then jumped out of the vehicle from the back seat, as it was traveling on County Route 10, police share.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and a foot injury.

Ashely was taken to Oswego County Jail to await arraignment.