Syracuse man arrested for murder after shooting on Neutral Court in early June

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on Neutral Court.

It happened just after midnight on June 5. When police arrived on the scene, they found that Trejan Sales, 20, had been shot.

Sales was pronounced dead at the scene. Following their investigation, police arrested Edwin Sessoms, 37, on June 22.

Sessoms was charged with the following:

  • One count of murder in the second degree
  • One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center. The motive for the shooting has not been released.

