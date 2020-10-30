Syracuse man arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a man from Syracuse for possession of a “ghost gun.”
On Oct. 29, New York State Police were contacted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department regarding an individual they had in custody who was wanted by police in Elbridge on an arrest warrant.
The warrant was issued by the Town of Geddes Court regarding a reckless driving charge.
New York State Police arrested Rameer M. Robinson, 21 from Syracuse, for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which is a Class C felony.
During a routine search while in custody, troopers located a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun hidden under Robinson’s clothing.
The handgun contained no serial numbers and was determined to be a “ghost gun.”
Robinson was processed and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.
