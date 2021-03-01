Syracuse man arrested for stealing over $1 million from Fuccillo Auto Group

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was arraigned Monday for stealing over $1 million from Fuccillo Auto Group.

Joseph A. Pompo, 31, was arrested by State Police on February 26 for grand larceny in the 1st degree, a class B felony.

Pompo allegedly stole money from the auto company from January 2020 until December 2020.

He’s been arraigned virtually in the City of Watertown and was released on his own recognizance. Pompo is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 4 in the City of Watertown Court.

