Syracuse man arrested in connection with May homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a May homicide.

On October 14, Kadeem K. Arrindell-Martin, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on murder charges for the shooting death of Anthony Perry, 36, of Syracuse, that happened on May 3 on the 200-block of Croly Street.

Arrindell-Marin is facing one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

