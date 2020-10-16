Syracuse man arrested in connection with May homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a May homicide.
On October 14, Kadeem K. Arrindell-Martin, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on murder charges for the shooting death of Anthony Perry, 36, of Syracuse, that happened on May 3 on the 200-block of Croly Street.
Arrindell-Marin is facing one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Second stimulus checks: Why a relief deal appears unlikely before Election Day
- Lt. Gov. Hochul: ‘Careful planning’ is responsible for schools being able to open across the state
- Auto inspection overdue? Car shops saying to get in before moratorium ends
- Regional domestic violence councils created to improve services for New York survivors
- Pain and fever medications during second half of pregnancy could lead to complications, FDA says
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App