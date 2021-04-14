Syracuse man asking for donations for city little leaguers, teens

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matt Govendo of Syracuse put out a video on Twitter last week that turned a small plan into a big league donation.

Govendo asked people to donate baseball gloves, pants, cleats, and bats to help kids in Syracuse play baseball with better equipment.

Our goal is to give everything we get next weekend! If your planning on donating please make arrangements.

North Syracuse LL is doing a drop off this Friday 6-7pm at Lonergan park

WayBack Sports on rt 11 in Cicero @SportsZoneAcad @MOSTSyracuse

Thank You to everyone! pic.twitter.com/3FKpxErrOQ — G (@mgovendo) April 14, 2021

“Some of the kids didn’t have baseball pants,” Govendo said. “They were wearing jeans and sneakers and they are probably sharing helmets and bats so what we want to do is give updated stuff but hopefully a kid can get his own piece of equipment that he can use and work with.”

The donations then came pouring in. Govendo is confident he can help kids of all ages have the proper equipment. He has teamed up with several businesses to serve as drop-off locations for donations.