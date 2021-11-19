Syracuse man becomes the sixth arrest in burglary ring that targets owners of Asian descent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 34-year-old Donovan Moorman of Syracuse has been arrested in connection with an operation that took advantage of companies run by people of Asian descent, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

Dozens of homes have been broken into in Manlius, DeWitt, East Syracuse, Clay, North Syracuse, Salina, and Syracuse.

Thousands of dollars in cash were stolen, officials said.

Detectives said the burglars watched businesses, followed them home, then later returned to burglarize the residence and in some cases the businesses.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects would enter the residence by force and once inside they would steal large amounts of cash, coins, jewelry, and designer bags/purses.

Moorman, who was found in Georgia, was brought back to Central New York on burglary and weapons charges. The Sheriff’s office says he is facing second-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of a firearm, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Five others have also been arrested: Emery Kinsey, Jared Donaldson, and Phillip Jackson, Jared Donaldson, and two others who have not yet been identified by police.