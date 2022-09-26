(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms.

46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. for the double shooting of Crawford and Sellin, who were found days after they were shot and died.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Shaun Chase says detectives were able to discover the suspect from interviews, a video canvass, and cell phone analysis. They could figure out the time of the incident and found a vehicle used during the commission of this crime.

Chase also tells NewsChannel 9 that video and forensic evidence shows there were three suspects involved in the incident and the defendant was identified as one of the occupants of the suspect vehicle, both before and after the incident.

The Onondaga County Attorney’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9 that authorities determined the bodies died on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, and were then found on Wednesday, August 24.