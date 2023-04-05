SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to a stabbing call on April 4, and were able to identify the suspect this morning, April 5.

Around 11:02 p.m. on April 4, were called to the 200 block of North Townsend Street.

At the scene, they found a 38-year-old male who had been stabbed in the mid-section several times.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police recently identified the suspect of the stabbing as 38-year-old Kenneth Jackson, of Syracuse.

Jackson was arrested and charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.