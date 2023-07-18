SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 25-year-old Syracuse man was charged with possessing and promoting child pornography by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives on July 13.

Jeremy Roundy, of Henderson Street in Syracuse, was then arrested Friday, July 14 after a several-month long investigation.

Sheriff Detectives received a tip about Roundy from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program.

Roundy was charged with:

Two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

Two counts of Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child

Roundy was arraigned, and is currently being held at the Justice Center. He is set to return to Syracuse City Court on July 19 for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m