SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Count Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Daniel Kepner of Syracuse following three different investigations involving multiple victims.

Kepner was charged with:

Five Counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, D Felonies

Police sent a search warrant out for Kepner’s home when they went through it, they found multiple illegal firearms.

For those, Kepner was charged with:

Seven Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, E Felony

One count of Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor, Class A Misdemeanor

He is currently at the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Justice Center.