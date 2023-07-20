NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 32-year-old Jacob Adkison, of Syracuse, after jumping the counter and allegedly stealing numerous bottles of colognes from a Walgreens in North Syracuse.

Adkison went to a Walgreens located at 5173 W. Taft Road, around 9:21 p.m., on July 13.

The store manager and a cashier who saw the robbery told police that they saw Adkison walk in, grab a Walgreens handbasket, walk over to the front counter where the register is, and jump it.

While behind the counter, Adkison was seen taking many colognes from the shelves and putting them in the basket. He then walked out of the Walgreens with the merchandise in the basket.

The store manager showed deputies everything that was observed, as it was all caught on the store’s CCTV (security cameras).

In total, Adkison had stolen $2,162.29 in fragrances.

But this wasn’t the first time this happened.

Back on July 7, deputies had been called to that same Walgreens for almost an identical. incident.

The store manager explained that a white male, wearing the same clothes, stole cologne on July 4.

The counter was hopped, and $1,241.83 in cologne was stolen.

This information was given to the police, who investigated the thefts. They went through witness statements and CCTV footage, which led Onondaga County Sheriff Detectives from the Warrant Unit were able to identify, locate and arrest the individual being accused of the larcenies.

Jacob Adkison was charged with:

Grand Larceny 4th a Felony in the thefts at Walgreens

Adkinson also had 5 outstanding Felony warrants and 1 misdemeanor warrant.

He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center without bail.