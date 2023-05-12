SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Detectives arrested 59-year-old Jeffery Kearney, of Syracuse, following a 14-month investigation.

Kearney, of 212 Locust Lane, has been charged with:

13 counts of PL 26315, Class D Felony Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

13 counts of PL 26316, Class E Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child

The investigation into Kearney stemmed from a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, which works with Sheriff’s Detectives.

Kearney is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.