Syracuse man charged with animal cruelty in dog’s death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police announced Wednesday an arrest in a animal cruelty case from back in January.

Police were called to the residence of Shenandoah Gilbert, 53, of Syracuse on January 31 for a complaint of a deceased dog.

The dog was taken to the Cornell Veterinary Animal Health Diagnostic Center for a necropsy where veterinarian’s determined the cause of death was hypothermia. Vets also determined the dog was already suffering from starvation and heartworms.

Police charged Gilbert with four counts of animal cruelty. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

Police want to remind everyone that pet owners are required to provide adequate food, water, and shelter to animals. If you suspect a case of animal abuse you can contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5336, or by emailing animalcruelty@syracusepolice.org.