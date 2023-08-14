SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was arrested after allegedly threatening a group of victims with a gun, and stealing their car in the parking lot of Firudo Asian Food on Erie Boulevard on Sunday, August 13.

25-year-old Tysanht Bachiller was arrested and charged with armed robbery after allegedly threatening a group of four victims with a gun and stealing their car at the restaurant located at 3237 Erie Boulevard on Sunday around 9:38 p.m.

Officers from the DeWitt Police Department were dispatched to Chimney’s Plaza located at 5781 Bridge Street, in the Town of DeWitt, for the armed robbery.

The victims told police that they had parked their car after eating dinner at Firudo Asian Food and had walked over to the McDonald’s (next door) at 3207 Erie Boulevard, to get some ice cream.

After getting ice cream, they walked back to their car. Just after they got in and were about to leave, Bachiller allegedly approached their vehicle and stated he had a gun, and ordered them to give him the keys, their purses and phones.

According to the police, the victims said they didn’t physically observe any gun.

The victims then exited their vehicle, and Bachiller allegedly got in and drove away, heading west bound on Erie Boulevard.

The victims then ran to the Chimney’s Plaza parking lot to call 911, when moments later, the Syracuse Police Department observed the stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Erie Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop, taking Bachiller into custody without incident.

Bachiller was taken to the DeWitt Police Department where Officers interviewed him and he provided a full confession to the robbery.

Bachiller was charged with the following:

Robbery 1st Degree

Menacing 3rd Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree

Bachiller then was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment, where upon arraignment, Bachiller was held on a $15,000 Cash Bail and $30,000 Bond.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages

them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.