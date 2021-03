SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was pulled over for breaking traffic laws when the officials say he sped off into a nearby apartment complex.

Curtis McLaurin went off the road and hit a utility pole, several parked cars, and the Vintage Motors Building.

He has minor injuries and is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal impersonation, fleeing from a cop, reckless driving, and several other charges.