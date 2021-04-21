Syracuse man arrested by FBI, accused of U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested for his suspected role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, according to the FBI.
Matthew Greene, 33, is named in an indictment, along with two other defendants who were charged in a prior indictment, Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York.
According to the FBI, all three men are charged with conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, and conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement.
Greene was charged with the following:
- Conspiracy
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding Abetting
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting
Greene was arrested and immediately had his first court appearance Wednesday.
His arrest is the result of one of the two Syracuse-area homes searched by the FBI in January.
Greene is the second Syracuse-area man charged in connection with the Capitol Attack. 65-year-old Albert Ciarpelli was arrested in January after he was identified in FBI photos showing him inside the building during the attack.