Syracuse man arrested by FBI, accused of U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6

FILE – In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested for his suspected role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, according to the FBI.

Matthew Greene, 33, is named in an indictment, along with two other defendants who were charged in a prior indictment, Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York.

According to the FBI, all three men are charged with conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, and conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement.

Greene was charged with the following:

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding Abetting

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting

Greene was arrested and immediately had his first court appearance Wednesday.

His arrest is the result of one of the two Syracuse-area homes searched by the FBI in January.

Greene is the second Syracuse-area man charged in connection with the Capitol Attack. 65-year-old Albert Ciarpelli was arrested in January after he was identified in FBI photos showing him inside the building during the attack.