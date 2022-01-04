Syracuse man crashes after getting shot in the head at Barry Park

Syracuse Police investigate a Monday night shooting at Barry Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 20s was shot in the head Monday night in Barry Park, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

SPD says they responded to 600 Broad Street on a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim and he was taken to Upstate University Hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

The man was shot in the head while in his car. Police say he attempted to drive away but crashed on the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. The investigation is ongoing and SPD asks anyone with information to call (315) 442-5222.