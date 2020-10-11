Syracuse man dies after crashing vehicle into trees early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed after his vehicle crashed into trees early Sunday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the intersection of Seeley Road and Mountainview Avenue for reports of a vehicle crash. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into some trees. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Syracuse Police say the investigation is active ongoing.

