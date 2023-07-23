HENDERSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Odonel Archange, a 40-year-old Syracuse man, drowned at Southwick Beach State Park around 2:25 p.m. on July 22, New York State Police say.

New York State Police in Lowville received a call reporting the drowning, and when they arrived Archange was receiving CPR after other swimmers removed him from the water.

He was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. No foul play is expected, according to NYSP.