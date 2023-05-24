TOWN OF ULYSSES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A 26-year-old Syracuse man drowned at the base of Taughannock Falls, according to New York State Police.

According to a NYSP media release, around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Leo Nolasco-Cruz slipped beneath the surface in the “No Swimming” area at the base of the falls and did not reappear.

Nolasco-Cruz was located by an underwater recovery team.

NYSP said Nolasco-Cruz was in the water with three other people when they began to have trouble staying above the surface.

Police said the group from Syracuse ranged in age from 16 to 26.

A 19-year-old man was flown to Upstate University Hospital for hypothermia and water ingestion. His condition is not known, but police said he was stable.