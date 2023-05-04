TOWN OF GOSHEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 1, a Syracuse man was caught speeding in the Town of Goshen.

A State Trooper was patrolling State Route 17 when he saw a white 2008 Mercedes C-300 headed west at a high rate of speed.

The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the driver kept going.

State Police say the driver continued on State Route 17 and exited at 122 onto Route 302 and onto Beverly Drive where the vehicle stopped.

The driver then ran from his car but was caught and taken into custody. He has been identified as 23-year-old Ronaldo Depass of Syracuse.

Depass reached 130 miles per hour in his car.

His vehicle was impounded and he was given 34 tickets, returnable to the Town of Goshen and the Town of Wallkill Court.