CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing drug charges after he was found to have marijuana in his vehicle after it was pulled over.
Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, State Police stopped a vehicle on the Thruway for multiple violations. After the driver was interviewed, New York State Police found probable cause to search the vehicle and found marijuana.
Duval B. Harper, 27, of Syracuse, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and other vehicle and traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Auburn Police looking for person who allegedly stole jewelry from Walmart
- Does May snow mean a big warm up is likely for CNY?
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- Syracuse man facing drug charges after marijuana found in a vehicle
- WATCH: Scattered showers and turning colder this afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App