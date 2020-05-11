Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse man facing drug charges after marijuana found in a vehicle

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing drug charges after he was found to have marijuana in his vehicle after it was pulled over.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, State Police stopped a vehicle on the Thruway for multiple violations. After the driver was interviewed, New York State Police found probable cause to search the vehicle and found marijuana.

Duval B. Harper, 27, of Syracuse, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and other vehicle and traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket.

